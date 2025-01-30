M. Night Shyamalan to collaborate with Jake Gyllenhaal and Nicholas Sparks for new film

Road House actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set to collaborate with Trap director M. Night Shyamalan for a new film, according to a report published Wednesday by American media outlet Deadline.

As per the report, the upcoming project is a supernatural romantic thriller, based on a story co-created by Shyamalan and global-bestselling novelist Nicholas Sparks. Shyamalan and Sparks are independently writing a screenplay and a novel, respectively. Both projects will be based on the same concept and set of characters, with each version tailored to their respective medium.

Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan are producing the film through their Blinding Edge Pictures alongside Sparks’s regular producers Theresa Park and Marc Bienstock. Sparks serves as executive producer.

Shyamalan’s last feature, the black comedy thriller Trap, released in August last year and earned USD 82 million worldwide.

Gyllenhaal, on the other hand, has Guy Ritchie’s thriller In the Grey and the Maggie Gyllenhaal-helmed monster movie The Bride! in the pipeline.

Sparks, a global bestselling author, has sold over 130 million copies of his novels, with several adapted into Hollywood hits, including The Notebook, The Last Song and Dear John.