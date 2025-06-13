MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla, Adam Young join Prime Video’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ S3 cast

While Richardson will be a series regular, Varla and Young will appear in recurring roles in the upcoming third instalment, which recently went on floors in the UK

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.06.25, 01:53 PM
Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla, Adam Young

Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla, Adam Young Instagram/@amazonmgmstudios

Actors Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla and Adam Young have joined the cast of the third season Prime Video’s popular fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the streamer announced in a statement on Friday.

While Richardson will be a series regular, Varla and Young will appear in recurring roles in the upcoming third instalment, which recently went on floors at the series’s new production home at Shepperton Studios in the UK.

Richardson has previously appeared on stage in productions such as Guys & Dolls, Uncle Vanya and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and will next be seen in the Peacock series Ponies, starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson. Varla is known for his roles in Andor, Deep State, Will and Our Girl. Young’s credits include Masters of the Air, EastEnders, The Witcher: Blood Origin and Sex Education.

According to Prime Video’s latest statement, The Rings of Power has drawn over 170 million viewers globally and remains one of Amazon’s top contributors in driving new Prime memberships.

The third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brändström. Matthew Penry-Davey serves as the producer, while Ally O’Leary, Tim Keene and Andrew Lee are on board as co-producers.

Set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, the fantasy drama follows the rise of Sauron (Charlie Vickers) and the forging of the titular rings. Season 2 concluded with all the rings — three for the elves, seven for the dwarves and nine for mortal men — finally forged, with the elves and dwarves already in possession of theirs.

The ensemble cast includes Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Ismael Cruz Cordóva, Owain Arthur, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Benjamin Walker, Markella Kavenagh, Maxim Baldry and Daniel Weyman.

