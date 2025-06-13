‘Kesari Chapter 2’ now out on OTT: Where to watch Akshay Kumar’s historical drama for free

Akshay Kumar-starrer historical drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is now available to stream for free on JioHotstar, the platform announced on Thursday.

“Dekhiye itihas ki woh kahani, jo aap tak kabhi pahunchi nahi (Watch those stories of history which have never reached you). Start watching #KesariChapter2 for free on JioHotstar,” the streamer captioned its post on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also starring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the film can be watched even without a paid subscription, though users must log in to access it.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film was released theatrically on April 18. Backed by Dharma Productions, Kesari Chapter 2 earned Rs 144.75 crore nett worldwide during its theatrical run.

Kesari Chapter 2 stars Akshay Kumar as barrister C. Sankaran Nair and R. Madhavan as solicitor Neville Mckinley. Billed as a film that unravels the truth behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari Chapter 2 follows Nair, who challenges Colonel Reginald Edward Harry Dyer’s decision to open fire on protestors without warning. To counter Nair’s accusations, the British government enlists McKinley, who puts pressure on Nair by demanding proof, witnesses and evidence. Ananya Panday appears as young lawyer Dilreet Gill, who joins Nair in his fight for justice.

Kesari Chapter 2 - The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh comes after Anurag Singh’s 2019 film Kesari, which narrated the story of the Battle of Saragarhi. In the battle, an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

Kesari stars Akshay Kumar as Havildar Ishar Singh. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vikram Kochhar, Vivek Saini, Vansh Bhardwaj and Tooranj Keyvon in key roles.

Kesari is currently available to stream on Prime Video.