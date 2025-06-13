Pop sensation Dua Lipa engaged to actor Callum Turner

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa is engaged to her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner, as per UK media reports.

During a recent interview with British Vogue, Dua Lipa confirmed the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, we’re engaged, it’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling,” she said.

The singer shared that Turner had the ring especially designed for her, seeking input from her closest friends and her sister, Rina. “I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well,” she added.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner reportedly began dating in January 2024. By the end of the year, engagement rumours began to swirl — fueled by photos of Dua wearing a diamond ring.

Last year in December, Dua Lipa visited India for a live concert at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. Following the live performance, the Houdini singer indulged in Indian cuisine, visited heritage sites and launchboat rides during her stay in Mumbai.

The couple have chosen to keep their wedding plans private. Both are currently focused on their career. While Dua is on her Radical Optimism tour, Callum is busy with new film projects.