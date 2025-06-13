Vikrant Massey says he lost a family friend in Ahmedabad Air India plane crash

Actor Vikrant Massey lost a family friend in the Ahmedabad plane crash on Thursday afternoon, he said in a statement.

The London-bound flight, carrying 242 passengers, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad.

Clive Kunder, the first officer on board the flight, was the son of Clifford Kunder, whom Massey calls uncle.

“My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today. It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight,” Massey wrote on Instagram.

In a follow-up post, the actor clarified that Clive was a family friend and not his cousin.

An Air India flight to London crashed in Ahmedabad just minutes after taking off on June 12. The Boeing 787-8, operating as Flight AI-171, went down near the Meghaninagar area, killing over 200 people.

The plane had 242 people on board, including crew. Air India confirmed 169 of them were Indian nationals, along with 53 British nationals, one Canadian and seven Portuguese citizens.

The flight was commanded by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who had 8,200 flight hours, assisted by First Officer Clive Kunder with 1,100 hours.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra offered their condolences.

Vikrant Massey will be next seen in Santosh Singh’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Shanaya Kapoor. The film, which marks Shanaya’s acting debut, is set to hit theatres on July 11.