4 Must-watch thrillers starring Squid Game actor Gong Yoo streaming on OTT

South Korean actor Gong Yoo, who has been winning hearts with his portrayal of the mysterious Salesman in the Netflix show Squid Game, has acted in some of the most nail-biting Korean thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat. If you liked him in Squid Game Season 2, here are four of his thrillers — streaming on OTT — you cannot miss.

Train to Busan

Gong Yoo’s powerful performance in Yeon Sang-ho’s zombie apocalypse film Train to Busan earned him international fame. It went on to become a critically acclaimed film in the genre, earning widespread recognition for its deft handling of gore, horror and emotional depth. At the heart of this zombie classic is a father’s unconditional love for his daughter and the lengths he can go to in order to protect her.

Gong Yoo’s Seok-woo is a single father struggling to connect with his young daughter, Soo-an. They board a high-speed train travelling from Seoul to Busan to visit Soo-an’s mother. However, their journey takes a horrifying turn when a sudden zombie apocalypse breaks out, turning much of the population into flesh-eating creatures. As the train moves toward Busan, the passengers must fight for their survival.

Where to watch: JioCinema, Prime Video

Silenced

In Silenced, Gon Yoo delivers a gut-wrenching performance that showcases his ability to portray raw emotion and vulnerability. Based on a real-life story, the film exposes the sexual abuse of young children with hearing disabilities at a South Korean school and their institutional cover ups. Gong Yoo plays a newly appointed art teacher who risks everything to uncover the disturbing secrets of the school and rescue the victims.

Depicting the horrific abuse and the legal proceedings that saw the perpetrators receive minimal punishment, the film portrays Gong Yoo as a man caught between his moral convictions and personal safety. The film sparked nationwide protests in South Korea following its 2011 release, prompting police officials to reopen investigations into the incidents.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Silent Sea

Adapted from Choi Hang-yong’s 2014 short film The Sea of Tranquility, The Silent Sea revolves around a team of space explorers who travel to the moon to retrieve mysterious samples from an abandoned research facility. Gong Yoo’s portrayal of Han Yun-jae, the captain of the space mission, received widespread acclaim. Critics lauded him for his portrayal of a fearless captain, humane despite his commanding presence. The sci-fi thriller also stars Bae Doona and Lee Joon.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Trunk

Right before the release of Squid Game Season 2 on December 26, Gong Yoo starred in psychological thriller series The Trunk. The show follows his character Jeong-won, a man grappling with the pain of his failed marriage with ex-wife Seo-yeon (Jung Yun-ha). After Seo-yeon leaves him for another man, Jeong-won is reluctantly forced into an arranged marriage with In-ji (Seo Hyun-jin), a wife-for-hire.

Initially resistant and bitter, Jeong-won struggles with his jealousy towards his ex-wife’s husband. However, as he starts to bond with In-ji, who is haunted by her past, the two try to unravel a conspiracy about a mysterious trunk and the organisation that orchestrated their union. As he slowly discovers the truth behind his new life, the tension builds up, making for a slow-burn thriller.

Where to watch: Netflix

Other films worth watching but unavailable on OTT:

Gong Yoo takes on the role of a former North Korean agent who is framed for the murder of his boss in The Suspect, a thrilling espionage film that is definitely worth a watch. The film offers a mix of high-octane action, political intrigue and drama as Gong Yoo races against time to clear his name and expose the truth behind the conspiracy.

Another film you can add to your list is The Age of Shadows. Set against the backdrop of 1920s’ Korea under Japanese rule, the film is centred on Song Kang-ho’s police captain, who approaches Gong Yoo’s leader of the Korean independence movement after being ordered to infiltrate the group.