Trailer out for Srijit Roy’s ‘Bishohori’ amid standoff between filmmakers and technicians in Bengal

Director Srijit Roy’s latest web series Bishohori is set to hit Hoichoi on February 14 amid growing tension between directors and film technicians’ body in Bengal’s Tollywood.

Roy had recently alleged that no technicians showed up for the shoot of one of his projects, leading to a standoff between film directors and the Federation of Cine Technicians & Workers of Eastern India.

The trailer for Bishohori, Roy’s first official release since the standoff, was dropped by the streamer on Friday.

Created by Srijit Roy and Souvik Chakraborty, Bishohori stars Solanki Roy in the lead role of Rajnandini, a woman who steps into a family haunted by a 200-year-old curse. Set against the backdrop of the Nag Panchami festival, the story follows a series of unexplained deaths linked to snakebites that unravel a deep-seated family secret.

“The fire of revenge burns in the darkness of an ancient curse. Will the new-age Behula be able to appease Maa Manasa and bring peace back to the Mitra household?”, Hoichoi wrote alongside the two-minute-38-second-long trailer.

Speaking about her role, Solanki Roy said, “Rajnandini is unlike any character I’ve played before — bold, curious, and unafraid to challenge deep-rooted beliefs. Bishohori is a gripping blend of myth and mystery, and I can’t wait for the audience to unravel this journey with me.”

Alongside Solanki, Bishohori also features Rohaan Bhattacharjee and Koushik Roy in key roles.

On Tuesday, Srijit Roy’s latest Bengali serial shoot was abruptly halted. In a Facebook live, Roy, known for shows like Bhootu and Tobu Mone Rekho, revealed that no technicians showed up on set. Accused of making anti-Federation remarks, he stated he hadn’t received an official notice. In solidarity with Roy, the Directors’ Association of Eastern India announced that filmmakers will not be present on shooting floors from Friday.