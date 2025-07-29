Sanjay Dutt looks fierce in new ‘The Raja Saab’ poster unveiled on his 66th birthday

A new poster of Sanjay Dutt’s character from the upcoming Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab was dropped by production banner T-Series on Tuesday to mark Dutt’s 66th birthday.

“Team #TheRajaSaab wishes the Powerhouse and versatile Sanju Baba - @DuttSanjay a very Happy Birthday,” wrote the makers alongside the new poster on Instagram.

The poster shows Sanjay Dutt looking fierce in tousled hair and a thick moustache. He appears to have a shawl wrapped around himself. Cobwebs dangling in the foreground add to the eerie ambience of the poster.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is a Telugu-language horror fantasy film, which features Prabhas as a prisoner trapped in a massive, bizarre mansion filled with monsters, ghouls, and treasure. Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, plays a ghost who doesn’t allow anyone to enjoy his possessed riches in the mansion.

The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar in key roles.

While Thaman S has worked on the soundtrack of The Raja Saab, Karthik Palani has served as the cinematographer. Editing for the film has been done by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao and its screenplay has been developed by Maruthi.

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla under the banner of People Media Factory. The Raja Saab is set to hit theatres on December 5.

Sanjay Dutt’s other upcoming projects include Dhurandhar, Baap, Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi, Akhanda 2 and KD - The Devil.