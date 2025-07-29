MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 29 July 2025

Sanjay Dutt looks fierce in new ‘The Raja Saab’ poster unveiled on his 66th birthday

Also starring Prabhas, the Maruthi-directed horror fantasy film is set to hit theatres in December

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.07.25, 01:35 PM
A new poster of ‘The Raja Saab’ featuring Sanjay Dutt

A new poster of ‘The Raja Saab’ featuring Sanjay Dutt Instagram

A new poster of Sanjay Dutt’s character from the upcoming Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab was dropped by production banner T-Series on Tuesday to mark Dutt’s 66th birthday.

“Team #TheRajaSaab wishes the Powerhouse and versatile Sanju Baba - @DuttSanjay a very Happy Birthday,” wrote the makers alongside the new poster on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster shows Sanjay Dutt looking fierce in tousled hair and a thick moustache. He appears to have a shawl wrapped around himself. Cobwebs dangling in the foreground add to the eerie ambience of the poster.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is a Telugu-language horror fantasy film, which features Prabhas as a prisoner trapped in a massive, bizarre mansion filled with monsters, ghouls, and treasure. Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, plays a ghost who doesn’t allow anyone to enjoy his possessed riches in the mansion.

The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar in key roles.

While Thaman S has worked on the soundtrack of The Raja Saab, Karthik Palani has served as the cinematographer. Editing for the film has been done by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao and its screenplay has been developed by Maruthi.

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla under the banner of People Media Factory. The Raja Saab is set to hit theatres on December 5.

Sanjay Dutt’s other upcoming projects include Dhurandhar, Baap, Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi, Akhanda 2 and KD - The Devil.

RELATED TOPICS

Sanjay Dutt Prabhas The Raja Saab
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Same bullets’: Amit Shah says Operation Mahadev killed three terrorists who struck Pahalgam

A team of NIA sleuths has launched a probe into the killing of the alleged Pahalgam attack mastermind and his two associates in an encounter with security forces near Srinagar
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, at Parliament.
Quote left Quote right

The moment you stand in front of Trump, your chest is reduced to 36 inches from 56 inches

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT