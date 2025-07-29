Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer ‘Saiyaara’ crosses Rs 250-crore mark in India

Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara crossed the Rs 250 crore nett mark in India in 11 days, as per the latest trade reports.

Released on July 18, the film has raked in Rs 256.50 crore nett domestically, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the YRF-backed romance drama opened in Indian theatres with a collection of Rs 21 crore nett. It earned Rs 25 crore nett on Saturday, followed by a massive leap to Rs 37 crore nett on Sunday.

This makes the romance drama the third-highest opening weekend grosser among Hindi films released in 2025. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (Rs 113.5 crore nett) and Housefull 5 (Rs 87.5 crore nett) are the only films ahead of the musical romance.

Saiyaara revolves around a struggling singer, Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with a struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collaborate on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, threatening to disrupt their bond.

Meanwhile, Anurag Basu’s romance drama Metro… In Dino has earned Rs 50.20 crore nett in India since its July 4 release, as per Sacnilk. The romantic musical boasts an ensemble cast that includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Of the Hollywood releases, Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, starring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby, has raked in Rs 22.10 crore nett in India since its release on July 25.

Directed by WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman, First Steps is a reboot of Marvel’s First Family with Pascal playing Reed Richards and Kirby stepping into the shoes of his wife Sue Storm. Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach round out the cast as Jonny and Ben, respectively.