Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Rampal steal the show with stunning outfits at India Couture Week 2025

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor made a head-turning appearance at the FDCI India Couture Week 2025 on Day 6, walking the ramp in a regal outfit by Jayanti Reddy Label on Monday.

Actor Arjun Rampal also made a striking appearance at the fashion show. He paid tribute to his late friend and celebrated fashion designer Rohit Bal by presenting an outfit from the latter’s design label.

“Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) turned showstopper for Jayanti Reddy (@jayantireddylabel) at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 on 28th July. Each Jayanti Reddy collection is a revelation, dazzling with a craft-led approach. This season celebrates antique textiles with Dori work, ornate blooms, birds, paisley, Baroque art, and Deco grids,” FDCI wrote on Instagram alongside a set of pictures featuring Janhvi walking the ramp with Jayanti Reddy.

Janhvi stole the show in a stunning blush pink bridal lehenga, intricately embroidered and radiating grace.

Arjun Rampal walked the runway as the showstopper representing late designer Rohit Bal’s collection Kash-Gul.

The Rana Naidu actor looked dashing in a black velvet sherwani, paired with matching trousers and boots.

Arjun Rampal shared his experience walking in a Bal oufit, saying the best part about fashion is having fun with it and not taking it too seriously. He recalled receiving a sherwani from Bal’s team with a unique fragrance, which he hadn’t experienced with any other outfit.

“Kash-Gul draws from the serene beauty of Kashmir and the timeless poetry of Gulistan—a garden of flowers. Rooted in heritage yet modern in form, the collection blends structure with softness. Silhouettes are layered and refined, crafted in Chanderi, matka silk, and velvet, with intricate gold zardozi and fine threadwork,” FDCI wrote on Instagram alongside the pictures of Rampal during the ramp walk.

The Indian Couture Week 2025, which began on July 23 in New Delhi, will end on July 30.