‘Khauf’ trailer: Monika Panwar’s search for freedom turns into a nightmare

Monika Panwar’s Madhu faces her worst nightmare when her search for independence leads to an encounter with a vengeful spirit in the trailer of Prime Video’s upcoming horror series Khauf, dropped by the makers on Friday.

The two-minute-17-second-long video shows Madhu moving to a new city in search of a fresh start. She finds a room in a girls’ hostel rumored to be haunted.

ADVERTISEMENT

One night, she hears the sound of someone banging her door and steps out. What follows is a terrifying encounter with a malevolent spirit.

As fear spreads across the hostel, a doctor, played by Rajat Kapoor, arrives to uncover the dark presence trapping the girls inside the hostel. With no way out and the spirit growing stronger, Madhu confesses her deepest fear — being alone.

Besides Monica and Rajat, the series also features Geetanjali Kulkarni and Shilpa Shukla.

Written and created by debutant Smita Singh, the eight-part series is directed by Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan. It is executive produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil under the banner of Matchbox Shots.

“Directing Khauf has been an intense and creatively fulfilling journey. This series is more than just a suspense horror drama — it’s a deep dive into fear, trauma, and the unseen forces that shape our reality,” said Pankaj in a statement.

Co-director Surya Balakrishnan said, “Khauf is a story about fear in its purest form — the fear of the unknown and the fear of losing control. Every frame, every sound, every silence is crafted to immerse the audience in Madhu’s harrowing journey.”

“We are thrilled to have got the opportunity to collaborate with Prime Video and bring our passion project to life,” he added.

Khauf is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 18.