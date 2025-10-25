Trailer for S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali: The Epic’ out ahead of October 31 re-release

The trailer for Baahubali: The Epic, a re-edited version of S.S. Rajamouli’s two-film series Baahubali, was dropped by the makers ahead of its theatrical release on October 31.

Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion have been re-edited as a single film titled Baahubali: The Epic to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-hour-45-minute-long movie will be screened in multiple languages in both India and the US.

The trailer depicts the tale of Amrendra Baahubali and his son Mahendra Baahubali (both played by Prabhas) and the kingdom of Mahishmati.

Baahubali: The Beginning follows the journey of Mahendra or Shiva, who discovers his royal lineage and learns how his father, Amarendra Baahubali, was betrayed by his uncle, Bhallaladeva (Rana Daggubati). Driven by a vow to seek justice, Shiva works to restore his family's legacy and reclaim the throne of Mahishmati.

Baahubali: The Conclusion focuses on the rivalry between siblings Amarendra and Bhallaladeva, which ultimately leads to the former’s assassination.

Released theatrically on July 10, 2015, Baahubali: The Beginning emerged as the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year, earning Rs 650 crore gross worldwide. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion raked in Rs 1788.06 crore gross globally.

The film also stars Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Nassar and Tamannaah in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Baahubali: The Epic is set to clash with the English version of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, which is also set to release in theatres on October 31.