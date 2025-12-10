Pankaj Tripathi to return with ‘Perfect Family’ sequel

Pankaj Tripathi produced drama series Perfect Family is set to return with a sequel, as per PTI.

Produced by Ajay Rai of JAR Pictures and Mohit Chhabra, and created by Palak Bhambri, the series premiered on 27 November on the JAR Series YouTube channel.

The eight-episode dramedy, which released on YouTube under a structured pay model, marked Tripathi’s first venture into production.

Directed by Sachin Pathak, the show features Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa and Girija Oak. The story follows a seemingly typical but “not-so-perfect” family forced to attend therapy after an incident involving their young daughter. It explores the stigma around therapy in India through humour.

Perfect Family was billed as an experiment in India’s evolving digital ecosystem. While the first two episodes remained free, viewers were able to watch the remaining episodes through a one-time payment of Rs 59.

According to Tripathi, the “love and encouragement from viewers” motivated him to pursue a second season.

“The phenomenal response to Perfect Family has been heartwarming. As this was my debut production, seeing the audience embrace the story and its message means a lot. I am happy to extend my support for the next season as well,” Tripathi said in a statement.