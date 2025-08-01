‘Tehran’ trailer: John Abraham’s Delhi cop is on a mission in foreign land

John Abraham plays a hot-headed Delhi cop on a no-holds-barred mission in a foreign country in the upcoming film Tehran, a trailer for which was dropped Friday.

John’s Rajeev Kumar, however, has to pursue this mission without government support.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-minute-39-second long video begins with the government seeking Delhi police officer Rajeev Kumar’s (John) help following a terrorist attack on civilians. Rajeev travels alone to Tehran, taking on the mission all by himself.

On Thursday, the makers dropped a poster of the upcoming spy thriller, announcing that the film will have a direct-to-digital release.

The long-delayed film will premiere on August 14 on ZEE5.

The poster shows a part of John Abraham’s face—bloodied and intense, peeking from behind a wall, set against a dark, gritty cityscape.

The text “Hunted by Iran. Abandoned by Israel. Deserted by India” appear on one side of the poster. The film’s title Tehran appears across the picture.

“Dilli mein ek blast ne sirf ek embassy nahi, ek soye hue junoon ko jaga diya. #Tehran Coming this Independence Week, on #ZEE5.” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

Inspired by true events, Tehran is directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Maddock Films in collaboration with Pacific Worldwide Films, Shobhna Yadav, and Sandeep Leyzell.

The ensemble cast also features Neeru Bajwa, Manushi Chhillar and Elnaaz Norouzi.

John was last seen in spy thriller The Diplomat. The film was lauded for its gripping narrative.