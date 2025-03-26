Tony Kakkar shares cryptic posts after sister Neha Kakkar breaks down in tears at Melbourne concert

Singer Neha Kakkar’s elder brother, Tony Kakkar, on Tuesday shared cryptic posts about alleged mismanagement by show organisers hours after Neha faced backlash at her March 23 Melbourne concert for arriving three hours late to the venue.

“Suppose I invite you to my city for an event and take full responsibility for all arrangements - booking your hotel, car, airport pickup, and tickets. Now, imagine you arrive only to find that nothing has been booked. No car at the airport, no hotel reservation, and no tickets. In that situation, who is to blame,” wrote Tony on Instagram, adding that the question is hypothetical and not directed at anyone.

“Ek Sawaal Hai...Kisi ke liye nahi hai.. Bas sawaal hai.. Hypothetically (This question is not for anyone. It is only hypothetical),” he continued.

In another post, he asked netizens, “An artiste should not forget his/her dignity, what about the audience?”

Tony’s remarks follow viral videos from Neha’s Melbourne concert, where the 36-year-old singer was seen in tears while apologising to the audience. “Guys, you are really sweet. You have been patient. Itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho. I hate it, maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya hai. Aap itni der se wait kar rahe ho (You have been waiting for me for so long. I hate it, I have never made anyone wait in my life but you are waiting for me),” she said.

“I’m so sorry. It means a lot to me. I will remember this evening forever. I will make sure that I will make you all dance,” she added.

However, her apology did not sit well with everyone. While some in the audience clapped to encourage her, others criticised her for being “unprofessional”.

The viral video captures concertgoers expressing their frustration. One attendee can be heard shouting, “Go back. Rest in your hotel.” Another remarked, “This is not India, you’re in Australia.” A third added, “Very good acting! Yeh Indian Idol nahi hai. Bachchon ke saath nahi gaa rahi ho (This isn’t Indian Idol, you are not singing with the kids).”

“Came to the stage at 10pm for a 7:30 show. Then doing drama of crying. Then wrapped up in less than an hour. Such a crap concert, heights of unprincipled,” a social media user wrote.

Before the Melbourne concert, Kakkar had performed in Sydney and shared glimpses from the event on Instagram. The Lamborghini singer wrote, “Thank you #Sydney 😍 Tonight #Melbourne #NehaKakkarLive."