‘Couldn’t be more excited’: Tom Holland urges fans to watch Zendaya-led ‘The Drama’ in theatres

Hollywood actor Tom Holland is excited to watch his partner Zendaya’s upcoming film The Drama, he said on Monday.

“I honestly couldn’t be more excited for you to see this movie and believe me when I say it’s gonna floor you. Get your tickets now,” wrote the Spider-Man star on Instagram.

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Directed and written by Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli, the film revolves around a couple whose wedding plans unravel after a disturbing secret comes to light.

Zendaya plays Emma Harwood, a Louisiana-born bookstore employee working at Mission Books, who holds an English degree from Boston University and leads a quiet, structured life.

Robert Pattinson stars as Charlie Thompson, a British museum director with a PhD in art history from Tufts University, who runs the Cambridge Art Museum.

The supporting cast also includes Hailey Gates as a wedding photographer and Zoë Winters in a notable role. The film is produced by Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen and Tyler Campellone.

The romantic comedy is set to hit theatres on April 3.

Holland and Zendaya are married, according to the latter’s longtime stylist Law Roach.

Zendaya, 29, is also set to reprise her role as Chani in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune: Part Three.

Holland, 29, will reprise his role as the webbed superhero in Super-Man: Brand New Day.