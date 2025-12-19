Tom Cruise’s upcoming film with Alejandro González Iñárritu titled ‘Digger’; first-look out

Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s next film with director Alejandro González Iñárritu is titled Digger, Warner Bros. announced on Thursday.

Touted as a “comedy of catastrophic proportions”, the upcoming film is slated to hit theatres on 2 October, 2026. It is backed by Warner Bros and marks the first collaboration between Cruise and Iñárritu.

“In Digger we trust,” the makers wrote alongside the announcement video on YouTube.

The video also carries a brief first-look at the film. It shows a man holding a shovel before gearing up to dig the ground. The scene then cuts to a pier where the man is seen walking on the railing with the shovel in his hand while seagulls are heard in the background.

Cruise will step into the role of Digger Rockwell in the upcoming film. Further plot details are kept under wraps.

Digger marks Iñárritu’s first English film since Leonardo DiCaprio’s 2015 movie The Revenant.

At the 2025 Governors Awards, Iñárritu presented Cruise with an Honorary Oscar, heaping praise on his dedication, rigorous role preparation and impact. He said that Cruise “doesn't just make movies — he is movies.”

Iñárritu also suggested that Cruise is from a “completely different rapidly decaying species” because of his tireless work ethic, enabling him to make the impossible inevitable.

The film also stars Sandra Huller, Emma D’Arcy, Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Robert John Burke and Burn Gorman.

Digger is written by Iñárritu along with Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris and Sabina Berman. Iñárritu has previously teamed up with Giacobone and Dinelaris for the 2014 film Birdman.