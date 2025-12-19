‘The Sheep Detectives’ trailer: Hugh Jackman’s CGI sheep hunt down a murderer

Actor Hugh Jackman plays a shepherd whose livestock turn detectives after he is murdered, in the trailer of The Sheep Detectives dropped by Amazon MGM Studios on Thursday.

The two-minute-39-second-long video shows Jackman’s shepherd tending to his livestock and reading them whodunits before putting them to sleep.

The shepherd believes that his most important responsibility is to look after the sheep. However, he assumes the woolly creatures do not understand the stories he reads out to them.

In an interesting turn of events, it is revealed that the livestock indeed take interest in the stories narrated to them and when their shepherd is murdered, they take on the role of detectives.

“We found George on the grass, and he’s not moving,” one of the sheep says in the trailer. “Our shepherd was murdered,” adds another. “The policeman is completely hopeless. We need to help him,” says a third.

Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Hong Chau, Emma Thompson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O’Dowd, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Bella Ramsey, and Rhys Darby round off the cast of the mystery thriller, which is directed by Kyle Balda from a script by Craig Mazin.

Based on the 2005 novel Three Bags Full by Leonie Swann, The Sheep Detectives is set to release in theatres on 8 May, 2026.