MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 19 December 2025

‘Lawho Gouranger Naam Re’ trailer revisits mystery of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’s disappearance

The Srijit Mukherji-directed period drama stars Dibyojyoti Dutta, Subhashree Ganguly, Ishaa Saha, Indraneil Sengupta and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.12.25, 01:05 PM
A still from ‘Lawho Gouranger Naam Re’

A still from ‘Lawho Gouranger Naam Re’ YouTube

The mystery behind the disappearance of Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabu unravels in the trailer of Srijit Mukherji’s upcoming period drama Lawho Gouranger Naam Re, dropped by the makers on Thursday.

The three-minute-17-second-long video revisits the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Television actor Dibyajyoti Dutta has been cast as Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Isha Saha plays a young filmmaker who is trying to put the pieces of the puzzle of Shri Chaitanya’s disappearance together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran actor Bratya Basu, who portrays Girish Ghosh in the film, develops a play in which he casts Subhashree Ganguly’s Nati Binodini to portray Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

Indraneil Sengupta plays an actor in the video, while Jisshu Sengupta appears as Nityananda Prabhu.

Lawho Gouranger Naam Re reunites Indraneil with Srijit after 12 years, following Autograph and Mishawr Rawhoshyo. Ishaa Saha collaborates with Srijit for the first time in this period drama.

The ensemble cast also features Sushmita Chatterjee and Aratrika Maity.

Produced by DAG Creative Media and SVF, Lawho Gouranger Naam Re is slated to release in theatres on 25 December.

RELATED TOPICS

Lawho Gouranger Naam Re Srijit Mukherji Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Subhashree Ganguly Nati Binodini
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Group vows Rs 1 lakh crore for airports, aggressive bids in next privatisation round

The Adani Group, through its airport arm Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, is India's largest airport infrastructure operator. It controls a significant share of India's air traffic, accounting for roughly 23% of passenger movements
People walk along the front of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, after White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced that the Kennedy Center board decided to rename the institution the Trump-Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 18, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT