‘Lawho Gouranger Naam Re’ trailer revisits mystery of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’s disappearance

The mystery behind the disappearance of Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabu unravels in the trailer of Srijit Mukherji’s upcoming period drama Lawho Gouranger Naam Re, dropped by the makers on Thursday.

The three-minute-17-second-long video revisits the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Television actor Dibyajyoti Dutta has been cast as Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Isha Saha plays a young filmmaker who is trying to put the pieces of the puzzle of Shri Chaitanya’s disappearance together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran actor Bratya Basu, who portrays Girish Ghosh in the film, develops a play in which he casts Subhashree Ganguly’s Nati Binodini to portray Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

Indraneil Sengupta plays an actor in the video, while Jisshu Sengupta appears as Nityananda Prabhu.

Lawho Gouranger Naam Re reunites Indraneil with Srijit after 12 years, following Autograph and Mishawr Rawhoshyo. Ishaa Saha collaborates with Srijit for the first time in this period drama.

The ensemble cast also features Sushmita Chatterjee and Aratrika Maity.

Produced by DAG Creative Media and SVF, Lawho Gouranger Naam Re is slated to release in theatres on 25 December.