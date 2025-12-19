Memes fly as internet compares Donald Trump’s Patriot Games with ‘The Hunger Games’, Potus with President Snow

US President Donald Trump’s announcement of Patriot Games, an athletics event involving school students from different states, has sparked a meme fest, with the internet finding an eerie resemblance between the nature of the sporting event and The Hunger Games plot.

“In the fall, we will host the first ever Patriot Games, an unprecedented four-day athletic event featuring the greatest high school athletes — one young man and one young woman from each state and territory,” Trump said in a statement Thursday.

According to a press release, the US Administration will host the games in 2026, celebrating “excellence, teamwork and American pride” to mark its 250th anniversary.

Democrats were quick to mock the athletics competition, comparing it to The Hunger Games, a popular dystopian young adult book and movie franchise.

The Hunger Games is an annual competition where one boy and one girl — they are called tributes — from each of the twelve districts are chosen to compete in a highly-televised battle arena. Only one tribute can survive, and the event is used by the Capitol to punish the districts and maintain control through fear and spectacle.

“Trump announcing the Patriot Games which is the same premise as the Hunger Games, bro what timeline are we in rn,” an X user wrote.

“Trump actually doing the Hunger Games lmaooo,” another commented.

“Americans: ‘We want to be able to afford housing, food, and healthcare.’ Trump: ‘I welcome you all to the first annual Hunger Games’,” an X user posted with a reference to the popular novel and movie franchise.

Some internet users are also comparing Trump with President Snow, the tyrannical dictator of the dystopian nation of Panem and the antagonist in The Hunger Games.

An X user took things up a notch and shared a meme about Stanley Tucci’s quirky character Caesar Flickerman from The Hunger Games films. “With Trump announcing his own Hunger Games, does this mean we can all start doing insane things with our hair? Cause I'm here for it,” they wrote.

“Me knowing at least I’m too old to be picked for Trump’s Hunger Games,” came another hilarious post on X.

The Hunger Games franchise’s five films have earned more than USD 3.3 billion worldwide. The series launched with 2012’s The Hunger Games.

Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Stanley Tucci, Elizabeth Banks, Donald Sutherland and Woody Harrelson, the first film directed by Gary Ross was released in 2012, followed by four others helmed by Francis Lawrence.