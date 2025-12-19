New ‘The Odyssey’ poster unveiled, prologue screening in IMAX before ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

A new poster of Christopher Nolan’s historical drama The Odyssey was unveiled by the makers on Thursday.

The poster features a rear view of a helmeted figure with a unique crest made of vertebrae, set against a misty blue backdrop with shadowy silhouettes. The film’s title The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, appears below.

It was also announced that a prologue from the film will be screened exclusively in IMAX cinemas before Avatar: Fire and Ash screenings.

“A film by Christopher Nolan shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. Experience The Odyssey prologue in IMAX before Avatar: Fire and Ash.,” reads the caption on Instagram.

The film is based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem of the same name, which chronicles Odysseus’ extensive journey home following the Trojan War. The work, composed over two millennia ago, remains one of the foundational texts of Western literature. This adaptation will be the first rendition of Homer’s work to be presented on IMAX screens.

Earlier, the makers dropped the first look of Matt Damon as Greek king Odysseus in the film.

The Odyssey features an ensemble cast that includes Tom Holland, Mia Goth, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, and John Leguizamo.

The Odyssey marks Damon’s fourth collaboration with Nolan following The Departed (2006), Interstellar (2014) and Nolan’s Academy Award-winning Oppenheimer (2023).

Earlier this week, a six-minute clip from The Odyssey was played before the US screenings of Sinners and One Battle After Another in select IMAX screens in the US, depicting the story of the Trojan horse.

Nolan has directed and written the screenplay for The Odyssey in addition to serving as a producer alongside Emma Thomas under their Syncopy production company.

Filming for The Odyssey began earlier this year in Greece, Italy and Morocco.

The film is slated for theatrical release on July 17, 2026.