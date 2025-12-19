MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar breaches Rs 700-crore mark worldwide at the end of Week 2

The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller has emerged as the third-highest grossing Indian film of 2025 trailing ‘Chhava’ and ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’

Published 19.12.25, 01:06 PM
A poster of ‘Dhurandhar’

A poster of ‘Dhurandhar’ File Picture

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 700-crore mark at the global box office, according to latest trade reports. The spy thriller had minted Rs 710.50 crore gross worldwide, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar makers announced that the Aditya Dhar directorial has earned Rs 479.50 crore nett in India at the end of its second week in theatres.

The film amassed Rs 25.30 crore nett at the domestic box office on Thursday, Day 14. Dhurandhar opened to Rs 28.60 crore nett in India on 5 December. It has since maintained a steady momentum at the box office.

The spy thriller earned Rs 218 crore nett at the domestic box office in its first week in theatres, as per the makers.

The film is currently the third highest grossing Indian film of 2025, trailing Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, Dhurandhar follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. The film features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and R. Madhavan alongside Ranveer.

On the other hand, Nandamuri Balakrishna-led fantasy film Akhanda 2 has earned Rs 76.64 crore nett in India at the end of its first week in theatres, Sacnilk reported.

