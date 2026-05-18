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regular-article-logo Monday, 18 May 2026

Fahadh Faasil to feature in ‘Meiyazhagan’ helmer C Prem Kumar’s next film

The untitled film officially went on floors on Sunday after the makers conducted a pooja ceremony

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.05.26, 12:23 PM
Fahadh Faasil new film

Fahadh Faasil at the pooja ceremony organised by Vels Film International X/ @VelsFilmIntl

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is set to feature in Meiyazhagan helmer C. Prem Kumar’s next film, backed by Vels Film International.

The untitled film officially went on floors on Sunday after the makers conducted a pooja ceremony.

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Sharing pictures from the event on its official X handle, the production banner wrote, "@VelsFilmIntl. Moments from the @VelsFilmIntl #ProductionNo32 Poojai ceremony. A special start to a story filled with passion, emotion, and cinema magic. With Producer Dr. Ishari K Ganesh, #FahadhFaasil, Director #CPremkumar & the entire team coming together, the journey officially begins”.

In a subsequent post, the makers shared additional pictures and videos from the ceremony.

“More beautiful moments from the @VelsFilmIntl #ProductionNo32 Poojai Ceremony. With Producer Dr. Ishari K Ganesh, #FahadhFaasil, Director #CPremkumar & the entire team coming together, the journey officially begins,” read the caption.

Faasil was last seen in Patriot alongside Mohanlal. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film revolved around a mass-surveillance conspiracy involving an invasive spyware network. Faasil played the role of Shakthi Sundaram in the film.

Prem Kumar’s previous directorial venture was the 2024 Tamil film Meiyazhagan, starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy in lead roles.

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