Tom Cruise to appear alongside BTS member Jin in next episode of variety show ‘Run Jin’

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is set to appear as a guest in the upcoming episode of the variety show Run Jin, hosted by BTS member Jin, ahead of Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning release, as per South Korean media reports.

Cruise reportedly joined Jin for a special segment in the upcoming episode, which is set to drop on YouTube this Tuesday.

Cruise arrived in Seoul on May 7 to promote the last instalment of his Mission Impossible film franchise. It was his 12th visit to the country, and this time he came along with Christopher McQuarrie, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, and Greg Tarzan Davis, according to a report by South Korean news platform Edaily.

During his visit, Cruise shot for the upcoming episode with Jin, Edaily reported.

The 62-year-old action star held a fan meet during the promotional event.

Sharing a series of snaps from the event on Instagram, Cruise wrote, “I am so grateful to be back in the beautiful city of Seoul to share this film. To the fans, we thank you for your support and energy. It is my honor and privilege to entertain you.”

Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, the eighth and last instalment of the film franchise, will release in India on May 17, five days before it hits screens worldwide, makers Paramount Pictures India announced last week.

Cruise will return in the role of the iconic spy Ethan Hunt in the upcoming film which is expected to conclude the franchise.

Backed by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the action drama also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt in pivotal roles.

The Mission: Impossible film series follows the Impossible Missions Force (IMF), a secret espionage agency tasked with preventing global catastrophes through covert operations.

The franchise began with the 1996 original film, followed by Mission: Impossible 2 (2000), Mission: Impossible III (2006), Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015), Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018), and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023).

BTS member Jin released reality show Run Jin, an extension of Run BTS, last year, documenting his trek up Mt. Hallasan in South Korea’s Jeju Island. The first episode of the show premiered on August 13, 2024 on YouTube.

On the work front, the singer is gearing up for the release of his second solo album Echo, which will drop on May 16.

The K-pop star returned to civilian life after completing his military service on June 12, 2024. On October 17, 2024, another BTS member J-Hope completed his military service.

Other members of BTS — RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are currently serving in the South Korean military.