‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ breaks pre-sales records for an anime film, beats ‘Mugen Train’, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’

Part one of Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle trilogy has recorded the highest pre-sales ticket collection for an anime film in the US, surpassing previous records set by Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

According to a report by Deadline, the film, slated to release in US theatres on September 12, has raked in an estimated USD 10 million in advance bookings at the AMC, Regal and Cinemark halls combined.

This feat comes after the movie adaptation of the Mugen Train arc debuted to a whopping USD 21.2 million back in late April 2021, while Jujutsu Kaisen 0 amassed USD 18 million on its opening day in May 2022.

Till now, Infinity Castle has collected close to USD 193 million at the international box office, 75% of that coming from Japan. The film opened to USD 17.5 million at No. 1 in eight Southeast Asian markets last weekend.

Infinity Castle not only surpassed the entire regional lifetime for Mugen Train but also Frozen II as the highest all-time opening for an animated film. The opening was over twice as large as other blockbuster animated titles like Inside Out 2, Super Mario Bros. Movie, Moana 2, and Ne Zha 2.

Infinity Castle Arc trilogy Part 1 is set to release in Indian theatres on September 12.

The Infinity Castle Arc trilogy follows Tanjiro, the Demon Slayer Corps, and the seven Hashira being pulled by the demon king Muzan into his lair for a final battle.

The first part of the Infinity Castle arc, already released in Japan on July 18, follows Tanjiro facing off against Upper Rank Three demon Akaza to avenge Fire Hashira Rengoku’s tragic death.