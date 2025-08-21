MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Soni Razdan, Saba Azad to star in Prime Video’s upcoming musical drama ‘Songs of Paradise’

Set to premiere on August 29, the film is based on the life and journey of popular Kashmiri singer Raj Begum

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.08.25, 04:47 PM
Songs of paradise

Saba Azad, Soni Razdan IMDb

Songs of Paradise, a biopic of renowned Kashmiri singer Raj Begum, is set to drop on Prime Video later this month. Starring Saba Azad and Soni Razdan, the film will premiere on August 29.

The streamer shared the first-look poster of the film on social media on Thursday. “From the echoes of Kashmir, rises an unforgettable voice #SongsOfParadiseOnPrime, Aug 29,” they wrote in the caption.

Backed by Excel Entertainment, Apple Tree Pictures Production, and Renzu Films Production, Songs of Paradise is helmed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Danish Renzu.

Raj Begum started her career by signing at wedding ceremonies before becoming one of the most prominent female voices of Kashmir. Encouraged by her father, she joined Radio Kashmir in 1954 and remained a renowned personality of the station until her retirement in 1986.

Begum’s music was seen as a symbol of freedom and cultural expression for Kashmiri women. She was honoured with the Padma Shri (2002), the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (2013), and the State Award by the Jammu and Kashmir government (2009).

Begum passed away in 2016 at the age of 89.

“The film tells an emotionally stirring story inspired by her music, legacy, and grit during a time when societal restrictions bound women within both emotional and cultural confines,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

