Tom Cruise dodges question on movie tariffs at 'Mission: Impossible' press event

Hollywood star Tom Cruise avoided responding to a question on President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on movies shot outside of the U S during a promotional event of his latest "Mission: Impossible" film.

Cruise was recently in Seoul to promote "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning", the eighth film in his popular spy action franchise.

During the press conference, one of the reporters asked the actor about his views on tariffs but Cruise decided to turn down the question.

"We’d rather answer questions about the movie. Thank you," Cruise, 62, told the moderator of the event, off-mic, as quoted by entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Much like other films in the franchise, Paramount Pictures' "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" has also been shot across the globe.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the movie will see Cruise reprise his role of the iconic spy Ethan Hunt, a character he first played in 1996's "Mission: Impossible".

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" is slated to hit the big screen in India on May 17.

While Trump last week announced his plans to impose "100 per cent tariffs" on films shot outside the US, the White House on Monday morning said that nothing had been finalised.

