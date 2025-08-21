‘Vishwambhara’ teaser: Chiranjeevi hacks and chops enemies ruthlessly

Telugu star Chiranjeevi ruthlessly hacks and chops enemies with a sword in the teaser of his upcoming film Vishwambhara, dropped by UV creations on Friday, ahead of the actor’s 70th birthday on August 22.

The-one-minute-14-second-long video is full of striking visuals. It begins with a scorpion wriggling its way out of a mound of sand. Warriors wearing scorpion masks appear to charge at someone. The next visual is that of blood dripping down a shiva linga. The clip ends with Chiranjeevi holding a severed eyeball in his hand.

Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath round off the cast of the socio-fantasy film, set to hit screens next year.

Touted as a film exploring “mega mass beyond the Universe”, Vishwambhara is penned and helmed by Vassishta, known for the 2022 fantasy action film Bimbisara. Produced by UV Creations and presented by Vikram Reddy, the film features music scored by Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu composer M. M. Keeravani.

Chiranjeevi’s most recent projects include Meher Ramesh’s Bhola Shankar and Bobby Kolli’s Waltair Veerayya. While Bhola Shankar did not perform well at the box office, the latter emerged as the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2023. In Waltair Veerayya, Chiranjeevi shared screen space with Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa.