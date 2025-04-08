MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ trailer: Tom Cruise pulls off gravity-defying aerial stunts

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the eighth instalment of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise is set to hit theatres on May 23

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.04.25, 12:20 PM
Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ trailer

Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ trailer YouTube

Tom Cruise’s fearless spy Ethan Hunt races across landscapes, performs gravity-defying aerial stunts and escapes explosions in the trailer of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, dropped by production banner Paramount Pictures on Monday.

The two-minute-17-second-long video shows Hunt facing off against ‘the Entity’, a powerful AI. The 62-year-old actor also engages in knife fights. Additionally, the video offers a glimpse of an underwater sequence which features Hunt in a scuba suit.

In November last year, Indian actress Avneet Kaur met Cruise on the set of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. “I’m still pinching myself! I had the incredible opportunity to visit the set of the next #MissionImpossible film, starring the one and only Tom Cruise,” she wrote, sharing pictures on Instagram.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is likely to be Cruise’s final outing as Hunt.

Backed by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the eighth instalment in the Mission Impossible franchise also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt in key roles.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is set to hit theatres on May 23.

Tom Cruise Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Mission: Impossible 8
