Tollywood star Jeet’s wife Mohna Madnani makes singing debut with ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’

Mohna Madnani, wife of Tollywood star Jeet, has made her singing debut with a new rendition of the devotional song Om Jai Jagdish Hare.

The track, released under the Grassroot Jyoti banner, offers a female-led interpretation of the popular hymn.

ADVERTISEMENT

The version features a pared-down arrangement and a visual presentation designed to highlight the devotional tone.

Madnani said the project marks a personal milestone. “Music has always been very close to my heart, and this opportunity felt like a divine calling,” she said in a statement. “Om Jai Jagdish Hare has been a part of my spiritual routine since childhood. I hope listeners can feel the peace and positivity I experienced while recording it.”

The track is available for streaming across Grassroot Jyoti’s official platforms.

Jeet and Mohna, who had tied the knot in 2011, welcomed their first child, Navanya, in 2011. They became parents to a baby boy in 2023.

On the work front, Jeet will next be seen in the period drama Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat. The motion poster of the film was unveiled by the actor last month. Directed by Pathikrrit Basu, the mahurat of the period drama was held in Kolkata in October.

Written by Aritra Banerjee, Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat is a biographical film based on the life of Bengali freedom fighter Ananta Singh. The narrative traces the journey of a mysterious, highly skilled man whose identity shifts in the public eye between that of a revolutionary and a robber.