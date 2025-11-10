MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 10 November 2025

‘Thulluvadho Ilamai’ actor Abhinay Kinger dies of liver disease at 44 in Chennai

Abhinay made his acting debut with Kasthuri Raja's coming-of-age 2002 film which also starred Dhanush

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.11.25, 12:36 PM
Abhinay Kinger

Abhinay Kinger Instagram

Tamil actor Abhinay Kinger, known for his role in Thulluvadho Ilamai, passed away on Monday in Chennai after a prolonged battle with liver disease. He was 44.

According to media reports, members of the South Indian Artistes' Association have been asked to assess the situation and perform the actor’s last rites as he has no family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abhinay made his acting debut with Kasthuri Raja's coming-of-age film Thulluvadho Ilamai (2002), which also starred Dhanush. He is also known for his work in films like Jjunction (2002), Singara Chennai (2004), Pon Megalai (2005), Solla Solla Inikkum (2009), Palaivana Solai (2009), Thuppakki (2012), and Anjaan (2014).

Abhinay was reportedly battling a liver disease for months. As medical expenses mounted, his financial status deteriorated significantly. He had asked for help from different members of the film fraternity, as per reports. His first co-star Dhanush had reportedly made a donation of Rs 5 lakh for his treatment.

RELATED TOPICS

Abhinay Kinger
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Clean air a basic human right’: Congress slams Delhi pollution protest crackdown

Scores of people gathered near India Gate on Sunday, holding placards like ‘Smog se Azadi!’ and ‘Breathing is killing me’ as Delhi's air quality index touched 370 in the ‘very poor’ category
West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari
Quote left Quote right

BJP will bring Tatas back in Bengal to invest in a big way if it wins 2026 Assembly polls

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT