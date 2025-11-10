‘Thulluvadho Ilamai’ actor Abhinay Kinger dies of liver disease at 44 in Chennai

Tamil actor Abhinay Kinger, known for his role in Thulluvadho Ilamai, passed away on Monday in Chennai after a prolonged battle with liver disease. He was 44.

According to media reports, members of the South Indian Artistes' Association have been asked to assess the situation and perform the actor’s last rites as he has no family members.

Abhinay made his acting debut with Kasthuri Raja's coming-of-age film Thulluvadho Ilamai (2002), which also starred Dhanush. He is also known for his work in films like Jjunction (2002), Singara Chennai (2004), Pon Megalai (2005), Solla Solla Inikkum (2009), Palaivana Solai (2009), Thuppakki (2012), and Anjaan (2014).

Abhinay was reportedly battling a liver disease for months. As medical expenses mounted, his financial status deteriorated significantly. He had asked for help from different members of the film fraternity, as per reports. His first co-star Dhanush had reportedly made a donation of Rs 5 lakh for his treatment.