MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 12 January 2026

Shah challenges Kerala govt over Sabarimala row as BJP launches Mission 2026 drive

Amit Shah signals BJP’s Kerala ambitions while attacking the LDF and UDF on corruption and urging a neutral probe into Sabarimala gold theft as protests expand

Cynthia Chandran Published 12.01.26, 07:14 AM
Amit Shah in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. 

Amit Shah in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.  PTI

Union minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the BJP’s final goal was to form a government in Kerala under the lotus symbol and bring a BJP chief minister, sounding the bugle for the Assembly elections days after winning the prestigious Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

Addressing the newly elected BJP representatives of local bodies in the state and inaugurating the party’s Mission 2026 programme, Shah said the “path to Viksit Bharat passes through Viksit Kerala”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Only the BJP can bring in change in the political milieu of the state. When it comes to corruption practices, both the LDF and the UDF are engaged in match fixing,” he said.

Raising the Sabarimala gold theft case to target chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his government, Shah said those who failed to protect the properties of the hill shrine could not safeguard the faith of the people. “The gold theft at Sabarimala was not just a concern of people in Kerala alone, but for people across the country,” he said.

Shah said he had seen the FIR in the case and alleged that the manner in which it was drafted made it clear that it was aimed at protecting the accused.

He challenged Vijayan to direct a CBI probe into the case. “I demand that the chief minister hand over the probe to a neutral investigation agency. The BJP will carry out protests and door-to-door awareness campaigns. This is a democracy, Vijayan, and you must order a probe by a neutral agency,” Shah said.

His statement came two days after Sabarimala tantri (priest) Kandararu Rajeevaru was arrested by the special investigation team set up by Kerala High Court in connection with the case.

RELATED TOPICS

Amit Shah Kerala Government
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

CM has politicised bureaucracy: BJP questions role of state officials in I-PAC raid

Chief secretary Nandini Chakravorty and director-general of police Rajeev Kumar were seen accompanying Mamata when she arrived at the poll consultancy’s Sector V office on January 8
Migrant worker Raja Ali with his parents after returning home to Hooghly from Odisha. Picture by Ananda Adhikari 
Quote left Quote right

I told them that I'm a Muslim. I cannot chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. They punched and kicked me

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT