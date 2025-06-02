Kamal Haasan looks back on decades-old friendship with Mani Ratnam on filmmaker’s birthday

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan looked back at his decades-old friendship with Thug Life director Mani Ratnam on the latter’s 69th birthday Monday, cherishing memories from their debut project together, the 1987 gangster drama Nayakan.

“Happy Birthday, Mani Ratnam. From Nayakan to Thug Life, we’ve journeyed through time together — as colleagues, family, co-dreamers, and above all, as lifelong students of cinema,” Haasan wrote, sharing a picture with the filmmaker.

The Vikram star added, “Through every chapter, your presence has been a source of strength — a mind I turn to in moments of doubt, and a soul deeply attuned to the language of film like few others. May your stories keep unfolding, for with every frame, your vision brings depth, beauty, and meaning to cinema. Forever your friend, Kamal Haasan.”

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film, Thug Life, follows the story of Sakthivel after he rescues a boy named Amaran from a police shootout and raises him as his own. Years later, when Sakthivel survives an assassination attempt, suspicion falls on the now-grown Amaran (played by Silambarasan), prompting a showdown.

Co-written by Haasan and Ratnam, the film also features Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nasser, Abhirami and Aishwarya Lekshmi in key roles. A.R. Rahman, who has collaborated with Ratnam on several previous projects, has composed the music.

Earlier, the film faced flak for intimate scenes featuring 70-year-old Haasan and 42-year-old Krishnan in the trailer. Later, the film’s second song, Sugar Baby, featuring the actress, landed in the crosshairs of netizens for its title.

Thug Life is set to hit the theatres on June 5.

Ponniyin Selvan actor Ravi Mohan also wished Mani Ratnam on his birthday.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the Tamil historical drama, Mohan wrote, “Wishing the epitome of Indian cinema, #ManiRatnam sir, a very happy birthday! Honoured to have acted in your direction. Best wishes for #ThugLife and everything ahead, sir.”