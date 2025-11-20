‘There is only one religion... one language’: Aishwarya Rai at event attended by PM Narendra Modi

Humanity is the only caste and love is the only religion, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said at an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Andhra Pradesh’s Puttaparthi on Wednesday.

“There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart, and there is only one God, and he is omnipresent,” Aishwarya said at the birth centenary celebration of spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba.

The event was also attended by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

“On this historic and sacred occasion of the centenary celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, my heart is filled with deep devotion and gratitude. Though a century might have passed since his birth, his presence, principles, teachings, and compassion continue to reverberate in the hearts of millions worldwide,” Aishwarya added.

Thanking Modi for his attendance, the 52-year-old actress said she was looking forward to listening to his inspiring words.

“I extend a heartfelt thank you to our Prime Minister for attending this centenary celebration. I am looking forward to listening to your wise words, impactful and inspiring as always, to enthral us this morning. Your presence here adds sanctity to this celebration and reminds us of Swami’s message. That true leadership is service, and service to man is service to God,” said Aishwarya.

Sathya Sai Baba was a revered spiritual leader born in India in 1926. He taught that the core human values are truth, right conduct, peace, love, and non-violence. He passed away in 2011.

Aishwarya was last seen in the 2023 Tamil-language epic Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam.