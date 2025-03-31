'The White Lotus' scene depicting 'non-binary' child cut after Trump’s win: Carrie Coon

The White Lotus character Laurie’s backstory in the HBO series was tweaked, doing away with a scene showing a “non-binary” and “trans” child, following Donald Trump’s win in the last US elections, actor Carrie Coon, who plays the role of Laurie in the thriller show, said in a recent interview.

Created by Mike White, The White Lotus is currently in its third season. It is known for taking bold swings with its characters whose lives unravel while on holiday.

“There was a bit more context to her (Laurie) home life. You originally found out that her daughter was actually non-binary, maybe trans, and going by they/them,” said Coon in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Laurie is a divorced New York-based lawyer on holiday with two of her childhood friends in the series.

“You see Laurie struggling to explain it to her friends, struggling to use they/them pronouns, struggling with the language, which was all interesting,” Coon said in the interview.

One of Laurie's friends is an ageing actress, while the other is shown to be a Trump supporter.

Coon said the "short scene", which was removed, was to provide context to her conflict with one of her friends.

“Considering the way the Trump administration has weaponized the cultural war against transgender people even more since then,” Coon said, claiming the decision to cut the scene was not because White was not willing to explore the topic.

“When the time came to cut the episode down, Mike felt that the scene was so small and the topic so big that it wasn’t the right way to engage in that conversation," Coon said, adding that White "doesn’t shy away from challenging cultural conversations".

Starring Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs and K-pop group Blackpink’s Lisa in pivotal roles, The White Lotus Season 3 revolves around guests and employees of a fancy resort in Thailand for a week. The show explores the dark impulses of the guests and the complex realities of the seemingly idyllic resort.

The first season of The White Lotus bagged 11 nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in the limited or anthology series categories, winning five of them. The second season received 12 nods at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards across five categories, moving from limited or anthology series to drama series. Jennifer Coolidge won a trophy in the outstanding supporting actress category at the Emmys.