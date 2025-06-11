Patrick Schwarzenegger to star opposite Margaret Qualley in ‘Love of Your Life’

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who made waves with his breakout role in the third season of The White Lotus, has landed his first major acting assignment since the Mike White-created HBO series aired earlier this year.

The 30-year-old actor, son of screen icon Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist-author Maria Shriver, will star opposite The Substance actress Margaret Qualley in Love of Your Life, a romantic drama backed by Amazon MGM Studios.

Rachel Morrison, the Oscar-nominated cinematographer of Black Panther, steps into the director’s chair for the film produced by Hollywood star Ryan Gosling and Jessie Henderson under their banner, Open Invite Entertainment.

Written by Julia Cox, Love of Your Life is described as an emotional story of grief and healing, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Qualley plays a young widow in the film, while Schwarzenegger portrays an old friend who re-enters her life.

The film is expected to go on floors in August, with shoot scheduled across scenic European locations.

On the work front, Qualley was nominated for a Golden Globe last year for her performance in Coralie Fargeat’s body-horror satire The Substance. Schwarzenegger, meanwhile, was last seen in The White Lotus Season 3.