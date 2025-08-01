‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’: The Warrens face a demon from the past in their final battle

The Warrens face the first demon they had ever encountered in the trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites, the final instalment of the horror franchise, which also features the Annabelle doll.

Dropped by Warner Bros. on Thursday, the two-minute-25-second-long trailer shows Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) taking on their darkest and last case yet. Set in 1986, the Warrens investigate Janet and Jack Smurl’s house, which is haunted by a demon, leaving the family in constant fear.

However, we learn in the trailer that the demon haunting the Smurl family is one that the Warrens have encountered before. “There’s something in the attic. Ed, there's evil here. Something I’ve felt before,” Lorraine says.

Informing the Smurls about the haunting of their house, Lorraine opens up about the first time they came across the demon when they were young. “We were young. We were scared. We ran away. And after all these years, it wasn’t done with our family,” she tells the Smurls before facing Ed.

“Miss me?” The writing appears on the walls as the Annabelle doll appears in the trailer towards the end. The video ends with Lorraine being chased by a possessed man while Ed tries to save her.

Mia Tomlinson plays Judy Warren, Ed and Lorraine’s daughter and Ben Hardy, plays her husband, Tony Spera. Steve Coulter, Elliot Cowan, Rebecca Calder, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Beau Gadsdon, Shannon Kook, John Brotherton also feature in the film.

Michael Chaves, who directed 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Nun 2, is once again in the director’s chair for the final chapter of the film series.

The Conjuring Universe, which began in 2013, revolves around two real-life paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren, as they confront various cases of supernatural phenomena and demonic hauntings.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is slated to hit theatres on September 5.