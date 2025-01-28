‘The Storyteller’ to ‘The Recruit’ Season 2: New films and shows streaming on OTT this week

From gripping espionage thrillers to slice-of-life comedy and feel-good romcoms to poignant social dramas, this week’s OTT lineup promises something for everyone. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Storyteller

Streaming from: January 28

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, The Storyteller is a poignant drama inspired by Satyajit Ray’s short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro. Starring Paresh Rawal as Tarini Bandyopadhyay, the story follows a retired printing press worker who discovers his tales are being published under a pen name and winning accolades. The ensemble cast includes Adil Hussain, Revathy and Tannishtha Chatterjee.

Mo Season 2

Streaming from: January 30

Platform: Netflix

Comedian Mo Amer is back with Mo Season 2, which continues the story of a Palestinian refugee struggling to get asylum in the US. The second season also depicts his side hustles, and a tumultuous relationship with Maria. Created by Mo Amer and Ramy Youssef, the series is inspired by Mo’s personal experiences.

You’re Cordially Invited

Streaming from: January 30

Platform: Prime Video

A chaotic, laugh-out-loud comedy, You’re Cordially Invited features Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon as two parents juggling a wedding disaster. When their respective family weddings get double-booked at an island resort on the same date, they face off in a series of hilarious confrontations, with plenty of surprises in store. You’re Cordially Invited is directed by Nicholas Stoller for Amazon MGM Studios.

The Recruit Season 2

Streaming from: January 30

Platform: Netflix

Noah Centineo reprises his role as CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks in The Recruit Season 2. Picking up from last season’s cliffhanger, Owen faces new challenges as he uncovers internal threats within the CIA. He also teams up with Teo Yoo to deal with espionage in South Korea. The Netflix series stars Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun, Kaylah Zander, Maddie Hasson, Angel Parker, and Vondie Curtis-Hall.

The Secret of the Shiledars

Streaming from: January 30

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Rajeev Khandelwal takes on the role of the leader of the Shiledars, a covert organisation tasked with safeguarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s treasures, in Aditya Sarpotdar’s The Secret of the Shiledars. Historically, the term "Shiledar" was used to describe a Maratha soldier who owned a sword and a horse, and actively participated in warfare. The series also stars Gaurav Amlani, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Sai Tamhankar in key roles.

Queer

Streaming from: January 31

Platform: MUBI

Adapted from William S. Burroughs’s 1985 eponymous novel, Luca Guadagnino-directed Queer is a romantic drama set in 1950s Mexico City. Starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey, the story explores the evolving relationship between American expatriate William Lee and a younger man, Eugene Allerton.

The Snow Girl Season 2

Streaming from: January 30

Platform: Netflix

In the second season of The Snow Girl, journalist Miren Rojo (Milena Smit) dives into a chilling new mystery after receiving a Polaroid of a gagged woman with the question, “Do you want to play?”. Joined by her colleague Jaime (Miki Esparbé), Miren risks her life to unravel the truth behind a dangerous elite school linked to disappearances.