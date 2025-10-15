‘The Sound of Music’ 4K remastered version to release in Indian theatres this week

A 4K remastered version of the iconic musical The Sound of Music is set to release in Indian theatres on October 17 to mark the film’s 60th anniversary, PVR Pictures announced on Tuesday.

“The hills are alive! Celebrate the 60th anniversary of #TheSoundOfMusic, remastered for a new era in 4K. Relive the beloved musical on the big screen, October 17-19,” the multiplex chain wrote on Instagram.

The film will be screened in theatres from October 17 to 19. Tickets will be available to book on SoundofMusicInCinemas.com.

The Walt Disney Film Restoration team has worked on the project for a period of nine months, according to media reports.

Hollywood's timeless musical The Sound of Music, released in 1965, follows the story of the aspiring nun Maria who becomes a governess to the widowed naval captain Georg von Trapp's seven children.

Maria and Georg fall in love after the former changes the family members' lives with her love for music. However, as World War II looms, the family must flee Austria to escape the Nazis.

The film was re-released in theatres in 4K from September 12-September 17 in more than 1000 cities across the US and around the world from September 20.