MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 23 October 2025

‘Project MKUltra’: ‘The Sopranos’ creator David Chase returning to HBO Max with new series

The upcoming show will be based on the non-fiction book ‘Project Mind Control: Sidney Gottlieb, the CIA, and the Tragedy of MKUltra’ by John Lisle

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.10.25, 01:35 PM
David Chase

David Chase File Picture

The Sopranos creator David Chase is returning to HBO with a new limited series titled Project: MKUltra, based on one of the most controversial chapters in CIA history.

The series will be adapted from John Lisle’s non-fiction book Project Mind Control: Sidney Gottlieb, the CIA, and the Tragedy of MKUltra, as per Deadline. It marks Chase’s first television project since The Sopranos, the acclaimed mob drama that earned him seven Emmy Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story of Project: MKUltra revolves around chemist Sidney Gottlieb, who led the CIA’s notorious MKUltra psychedelic programme during the Cold War. The real-life operation, which ran from 1953 to 1973, involved illegal human experiments that tested mind control techniques through the covert use of psychoactive drugs such as LSD.

Gottlieb is often cited as an unlikely influence behind the rise of the 1960s counterculture movement.

Chase’s The Sopranos, starring the late James Gandolfini alongside Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli, aired from 1999 to 2007 and is widely regarded as a landmark in modern television storytelling.

Following The Sopranos, Chase wrote, directed and produced the 2012 feature Not Fade Away, and later co-wrote and produced The Many Saints of Newark (2021), a prequel film set in the Sopranos universe.

RELATED TOPICS

David Chase
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

It’s official. Tejashwi Yadav to be CM face of Bihar Opp bloc, Mukesh Sahani to be his deputy

The ruling NDA had attacked the Mahagathbandhan over Tejashwi’s posters being omnipresent, but the Mahagathbandhan sought to turn the tables by questioning the future of chief minister Nitish Kumar
Zohran Mamdani
Quote left Quote right

Mamdani continues to take on Trump, delivers an affordability agenda for New Yorkers

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT