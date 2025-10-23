Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer ‘Dude’ hits Rs 100-crore milestone globally

Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer Tamil-language romance drama Dude has collected over Rs 100 crore gross across all languages globally, the makers announced on Thursday.

Directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, the romance drama also stars Mamitha Baiju as the female lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ DUDE SMASHES A CENTURY AT THE BOX OFFICE. #Dude collects a gross of over 100 CRORES WORLDWIDE, making it the biggest blockbuster of the Diwali season,” production banner Mythri Movie Makers wrote on X.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Dude has crossed Rs 50 crore nett mark in India so far. The film earned Rs 9.75 crore nett in India on Day 1, followed by Rs 10.4 crore nett on Day 2 and Rs 10.6 crore nett on Day 3.

The daily earnings rose to Rs 10.8 crore nett on Monday, which was a holiday due to Diwali. It dipped marginally to Rs 8.75 crore nett on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Dude earned Rs 4 crore nett, taking the domestic earnings to Rs 54.30 crore nett in six days.

The Tamil version of the film has earned Rs 41.95 crore nett, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 12.35 crore nett.

Directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, Dude revolves around childhood friends Agan and Kuralarasi, who run an event management company and belong to a group called the ‘Dude Group’, known for planning surprises. The story takes a romantic turn when Kural confesses her love for Agan.

The film also stars R. Sarathkumar, Rohini, and Hridhu Haroon in key roles.