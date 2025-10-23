Japan’s first female PM Sanae Takaichi is a metalhead: 10 songs likely to be on her playlist

Japan’s first female Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is a metalhead.

She grew up listening to tracks from iconic bands like Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Iron Maiden, and Riot, and even played keyboard and guitar as part of a school band.

“I play songs like this to let off steam,” she said in a recent interview with Babymetal.

As the newly-elected Japan PM continues to draw attention globally, here’s a list of 10 songs that she most certainly headbangs to.

Paranoid – Black Sabbath

The Black Sabbath anthem Paranoid is what started it all for Takaichi. Her passion for metal began in elementary school when she listened to the 1970 classic, the title track for the band’s second album, which will never go out of style. Ozzy Osbourne’s distinct piercing, raw wail must have swept Takaichi off her feet — like it did to most fans.

Sabbath Bloody Sabbath – Black Sabbath

Another gateway for Takaichi into the world of heavy metal was Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, one of the first songs of the band that she fell in love with as a child. It is essentially a rant against critics and managers who profited from them while they were in a creative dry spell and faced legal entanglements. The crushing riffs, eerie tunes and Osbourne’s haunting wails tear through the soul, qualifying as a must on the new PM’s playlist.

Burn - Deep Purple

Takaichi’s school life is divided into various musical phases. When she was in middle school, Deep Purple made their debut. Their song Burn was a gamechanger for her as a teenager. She says she still plays it to “let off steam”. The blues, funk and soul-tinged vocals by David Coverdale and Glenn Hughes, the neoclassical solos and the jazz-inspired guitar riff won hearts in the ’70s. And it’s fast and furious — an ideal stress-reliever for anyone running a country.

Smoke on the Water - Deep Purple

The riff in this classic is unmistakable and probably rang through Takaichi’s head whenever she played in her band. After discovering Deep Purple in middle school, the Takaichi picked up Smoke on the Water and it has stayed with her since.

The Trooper - Iron Maiden

Inspired by the story of the Charge of the Light Brigade, The Trooper is a political battle cry with its signature galloping rhythm, infectious riff and an energy that defies time. This is a perfect example of Iron Maiden’s raw power at its best, with a less complex historical epic unlike their other tracks.

Run to the Hills - Iron Maiden

Another Iron Maiden classic that is most likely to be on Takaichi’s playlist. The band’s defiant energy finds its expression in painting a picture of the conflict between European settlers and Indigenous peoples in North America from the perspective of the latter.

Into the Arena - Michael Schenker Group

A prog metal masterpiece by Michael Schenker’s band, this is likely to be one of Takaichi’s top picks. It’s fast-paced, electrifying and cuts through with energetic riffs. This is part of the 1980 album, the first one after Schenker's departure from UFO in 1978 and brief reunion with Scorpions for the album Lovedrive.

I Surrender - Rainbow

This melodic hard rock anthem from Rainbow’s 1981 album Difficult to Cure brings together Ritchie Blackmore’s smooth guitar work and lively vocals. With its message of embracing vulnerability, it’s the perfect track for the new Japan PM’s playlist, one that soothes the heart at 3am.

Narita - Riot

Named after the international airport in Tokyo, this electrifying instrumental from US rockers Riot’s 1979 album Narita carries the energy of twin guitars and racy riffs. It's undoubtedly a hidden gem from the golden era of metal, and for Takaichi, it’s both a nod to her roots and rock n’ roll.

Endless Rain - X Japan

Takaichi’s favourite musician is Yoshiki, leader of the Japanese metal band X Japan, she said. One of the most popular songs by the band, Endless Rain is steeped in raw emotions. The song opens with a piano riff by Yoshiki, reminiscent of Guns N’ Roses’ November Rain and moves on to passionate vocals by Toshi. True to its title, every element in the song flows like “endless rain”.

Not just a listener, but also a performer

Back in high school, Takaichi took up drums and played cover songs including the Rolling Stones' Jumping Jack Flash. After her initial gigs, she joined an all-female group with whom she churned out UFO classics Rock Bottom and Doctor Doctor. She might be a full-time PM now, but once, she was not just a listener but a performer, too.