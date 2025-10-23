MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 23 October 2025

Arjun Kapoor wishes rumoured ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora on 52nd birthday: ‘Keep smiling’

Malaika recently featured in the ‘Thamma’ song ‘Poison Baby’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.10.25, 03:41 PM
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Instagram

Actor Arjun Kapoor wished his rumoured ex-girlfriend, actress Malaika Arora, on her 52nd birthday on Thursday, sharing a photo of her posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

“Happy birthday @malaikaaroraofficial. Keep soaring, keep smiling and always keep seeking,” Kapoor captioned his post on Instagram Story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram

Malaika was reportedly in a relationship with Arjun since her separation from her former husband Arbaaz Khan in 2016. Malaika and Arbaaz finalised their divorce in 2017.

Arjun and Malaika confirmed they were dating in 2018, as per media reports. The couple's relationship ended in 2023.

At the promotional event of Arjun Kapoor’s latest film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, the actor confirmed that he is single. Addressing questions about his wedding plans, Arjun said, “When it happens, I will let everyone know. I think I have allowed enough chatter about my personal life. When the time is right, I won’t hesitate.”

Malaika recently starred in the Thamma song Poison Baby. The actress also serves as a judge on the reality series India's Got Talent alongside Shaan and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

RELATED TOPICS

Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Defence ministry clears Rs 79,000 crore procurement to boost military modernisation

Move follows earlier approvals worth over Rs 1 lakh crore as India seeks to cut import dependence and strengthen self-reliance in defence production
Vladimir Putin (left), Donald Trump (right)
Quote left Quote right

United States' talkative peacemaker has now fully embarked on the warpath with Russia

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT