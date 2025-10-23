Arjun Kapoor wishes rumoured ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora on 52nd birthday: ‘Keep smiling’

Actor Arjun Kapoor wished his rumoured ex-girlfriend, actress Malaika Arora, on her 52nd birthday on Thursday, sharing a photo of her posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

“Happy birthday @malaikaaroraofficial. Keep soaring, keep smiling and always keep seeking,” Kapoor captioned his post on Instagram Story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram

Malaika was reportedly in a relationship with Arjun since her separation from her former husband Arbaaz Khan in 2016. Malaika and Arbaaz finalised their divorce in 2017.

Arjun and Malaika confirmed they were dating in 2018, as per media reports. The couple's relationship ended in 2023.

At the promotional event of Arjun Kapoor’s latest film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, the actor confirmed that he is single. Addressing questions about his wedding plans, Arjun said, “When it happens, I will let everyone know. I think I have allowed enough chatter about my personal life. When the time is right, I won’t hesitate.”

Malaika recently starred in the Thamma song Poison Baby. The actress also serves as a judge on the reality series India's Got Talent alongside Shaan and Navjot Singh Sidhu.