Bill Gates confirms Indian TV debut, greets Smriti Irani in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi… 2’ teaser

The latest episode of the show will air on Star Plus at 10.30pm and it will also be available to watch on JioHotstar

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.10.25, 04:33 PM
Bill Gates, Smriti Irani

Bill Gates, Smriti Irani Instagram

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates greets Smriti Irani's Tulsi Virani in the latest promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, dropped by Star Plus on Thursday, confirming his Indian television debut.

In the teaser, Irani’s Tulsi video calls Bill Gates, greeting him with her signature, ‘Jai Shree Krishna’. Gates responds with ‘Namaste’. Tulsi then welcomes Gates to the Star Plus show and the Virani family. The video ends with Gates expressing gratitude.

This marks Gates’s second appearance on a show after his cameo in the American sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

According to reports, Gates will talk about maternal and newborn health on the episode. He will also highlight the charitable endeavours of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The latest episode of the show will air on Star Plus at 10.30pm. It will also be available to stream on JioHotstar.

A sequel and reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the new series also stars Amar Upadhyay, Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma and Aman Gandhi.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is created by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Muzammil Desai and Khwaja Mughal.

