Nora Fatehi dazzles in black bodycon dress at 33rd birthday bash with friends; pictures inside

Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi, who is currently making waves in the global music scene with her latest release Snake, celebrated her 33rd birthday with friends at a restaurant on Thursday. Nora stunned in a black bodycon dress during the cake-cutting ceremony.

Nora arrived at the party in a dazzling black off-shoulder bodycon dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

The actress also shared a GRWM video before her birthday party on her Instagram stories. She opted for nude makeup that perfectly complemented her black ensemble.

“Wish I could have this Moment 4 life. I must be the luckiest person! Surrounded by beautiful souls always in good spirits and always celebrating and showering me with so much happiness! Thank you for being there for me always,” she wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the birthday bash.

Nora’s pictures captured fun moments with her friends from the party.

Giani Infantino, the president of the FIFA federation, wished Nora on her birthday by sharing a collage including a picture from her performance in the FIFA World Cup anthem Like the Sky in 2022.

Among the recent successful ventures of Nora was the song Snake, the music video of which emerged as the second most-viewed video on YouTube globally in 24 hours.

On June 6, 2024, the 33-year-old singer-dancer released her first single, NORA, under the Warner Music Group label.

Nora played the role of Tasha, a drug dealer in Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut Madgaon Express, also starring Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Chhaya Kadam. Madgaon Express was a box office success with a collection of over Rs 45 crore globally.

The actress will be next seen in the upcoming Netflix series The Royals, which features an ensemble cast including Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday and Vihaan Samat.