‘The Paper’ trailer: ‘The Office’ offshoot follows staff of a struggling local newspaper

The documentary crew who filmed the lives of Dunder Mifflin employees are back with a new subject — the staff of a struggling local newspaper — in the trailer of The Paper, an offshoot of NBC’s popular sitcom The Office.

The two-minute-six-second-long video, released by streaming platform Peacock on Thursday, opens with Domhnall Gleeson’s Ned Sampson vowing to revolutionise Toledo Truth Teller as its new editor-in-chief. However, his team of reporters, played by Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key, is far from the ideal.

When Sampson asks them if they have written for a paper before, they come up with replies that the editor-in-chief was definitely not looking for. “I wrote a paper in junior high,” replies one staffer. Another says, “I’ve tweeted.”

The video also features Oscar Nunez, who seems to reprise his role of Oscar Martinez from the original series.

Set to premiere on Peacock on September 4, The Paper is co-created by Greg Daniels (of The Office) and Michael Koman (of Nathan for You). Both also serve as showrunners, executive producers and writers. Other executive producers include original Office creator Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas. The series is backed by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

As per media reports, Indian viewers will be able to stream the mockumentary series on JioHotstar from September 5.