‘The Mummy’ actor John Hannah to headline upcoming detective drama ‘Death in Benidorm’

The series created by Ian Jarvis and directed by Simon Delaney is slated to premiere in 2026

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.10.25, 10:00 AM
John Hannah

John Hannah IMDb

British actor John Hannah, best known for his roles in The Mummy franchise and Four Weddings and a Funeral, is set to headline a new detective drama for UK broadcaster Channel 5.

Titled Death in Benidorm (working title), the series is created by Ian Jarvis and directed by Simon Delaney, according to Variety.

Hannah will portray Dennis, a former detective attempting to escape his past while running a bar in Benidorm, Spain. His quiet life is upended when a string of tourist murders forces him back into crime-solving, aided by his barmaid Rosa — a self-proclaimed crime drama enthusiast.

Carolina Becquer stars as Rosa, with Ariadna Cabrol appearing as Maria and Damian Schedler Cruz as Jesùs.

The series is produced by Blackbox Multimedia and Clapperboard. Writers Yasmine Akram, Claire Downes and Tom Parry are part of the creative team.

Death in Benidorm is currently filming on location in Spain and is slated to premiere on Channel 5 in 2026.

