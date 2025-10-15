Preity Zinta recalls ‘Soldier’ shoot as she reunites with Bobby Deol at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

Nearly 27 years after Soldier hit theatres, Preity Zinta took fans down memory lane as she reunited with her co-star Bobby Deol and his wife, Tanya Deol, at designer Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali celebration.

The actress shared a selfie with the couple on Instagram, reminiscing about their long friendship that dates back to the time of the Soldier shoot in Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some friendships just get better with time. From the first time Tanya & Bobby met (yes it was at a Diwali party and yes I was there and in a small way, was part of the start of their love story) to the Soldier shoot in Australia …. Which was also their honey moon and I was there as the third wheel who they entertained whole heartedly,” Preity wrote.

“Time has flown by but my love for both of them has only grown. Not only are they made for each other, they are also the sweetest couple so meeting them after a long time brought back the Diwali cheer and the fondest memories,” she added.

“Here’s to friendship, happiness n love to them and all of you reading this,” Preity signed off.

The reunion took place at Malhotra’s lavish Diwali Bash 2025, which saw Bollywood’s biggest names — from Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Kajol to Suhana Khan and Madhuri Dixit — turning up in dazzling ethnic wear.

On the professional front, Preity is gearing up for her comeback with Lahore 1947, produced by Aamir Khan and starring Sunny Deol in the lead. Bobby Deol, meanwhile, is basking in the glory of all the praise coming his way for his performance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.