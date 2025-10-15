‘Don’t mind sequels as long as there is a good script’: Ajay Devgn on ‘De De Pyaar De 2’

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn Tuesday said that he’s open to doing a sequel, as long as the script offers a strong reason to revisit the character.

Speaking at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2, Ajay said, “I don't mind sequels as long as there is a good script... Like most artists I hope it is liked by the audiences. We all believe we have made a good film and I loved working with Luv Ranjan. I believe his films are modern, timely and novel.”

This year, Ajay Devgn has starred in three sequels — Raid 2, Son of Sardaar 2, and now De De Pyaar De 2, which is set to release in theatres nationwide on November 14.

A sequel to his 2019 film starring Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, De De Pyaar De released in May 2019. The film follows Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a successful 50-year-old man who falls in love with Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), a woman nearly half his age. The unconventional relationship sparks tension, as Ashish’s family disapproves of his new relationship, and his ex-wife, Manju (Tabu), adds further complications. The film explores themes of love, generation gaps, and societal expectations.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the upcoming sequel will see the return of Rakul Preet Singh. The film also features R. Madhavan as Ajay Devgn’s father-in-law.

Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh were also present at the trailer launch event.

Having worked with Ajay in the 2024 blockbuster Shaitaan, Madhavan said he was happy to team up with him once again.

“I have never done a father’s role before and competing with Ajay, I was very nervous. I have seen other actors who are so busy when they come to the set but Ajay sir is always present on the set and dedicated. We have always felt connected,” Madhavan added.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg, the script has been penned by Luv, in collaboration with Tarun Jain.