Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ crosses Rs 150-crore mark in Hindi, eyes Rs 700-crore globally

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 continues its remarkable box office run, maintaining steady weekday collections despite a slight Monday drop. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the folk action drama has crossed the Rs 150-crore mark in Hindi and is inching closer to the milestone in Kannada version.

Kantara: Chapter 1 began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 61.85 crore nett in all languages. It earned Rs 225.25 crore nett during its extended first weekend and went on to mint Rs 337.40 crore nett by the end of its first week in theatres.

The second week began with a collection of Rs 22.25 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 78.75 crore nett over the second weekend. On Monday, the earnings dropped to Rs 13.35 crore nett.

Kantara: Chapter 1 earned Rs 13.50 crore nett on Tuesday. The film’s total domestic earnings across all languages now stand at Rs 465.25 crore nett, with the Hindi version contributing Rs 150 crore nett and the Kannada version grossing Rs 142.7 crore nett.

The worldwide gross of the Rishab Shetty directorial currently stands at Rs 635.5 crore.

Directed by Rishab Shetty, who co-wrote the screenplay with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru, Kantara: Chapter 1 stars Shetty alongside Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah.

A prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, the film continues the mystical folklore saga that catapulted Shetty to national fame. The filmmaker won the National Award for Best Actor in 2024 for the original film, which also received the award for Best Popular Film.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark domestically. The Shashank Khaitan directorial has earned Rs 52.60 crore nett in 13 days.